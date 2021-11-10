Mariner LLC Sells 20,064 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,929,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $200,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

