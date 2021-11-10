Mark A. Frantz Sells 1,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASGN opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

