Mark Steven Bender Sells 6,356 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.