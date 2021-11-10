Mark Steven Bender Sells 6,356 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

