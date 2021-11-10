Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Markforged during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Markforged stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47. Markforged has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

