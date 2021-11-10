Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) shares shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 5,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

