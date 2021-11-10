Martha Notaras Purchases 1,587 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,845. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

