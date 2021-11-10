Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.38.

MRE stock opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

