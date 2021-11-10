Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.73. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.