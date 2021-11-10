Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.
NYSE DOOR opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.73. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
