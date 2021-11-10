MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

