MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52.
About MAV Beauty Brands
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.