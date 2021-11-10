MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 90439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

