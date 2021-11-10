Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $140,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -211.91 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

