Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 110,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

