Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 745 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $15,737,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 476.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day moving average of $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

