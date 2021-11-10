Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $119,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

LULU stock opened at $470.24 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $478.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

