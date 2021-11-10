McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of -74.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently -135.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

