Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

MDIBY stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

