MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,895 shares of company stock worth $3,919,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.