megaBONK (MBONK) Price Hits $0.0710 on Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $212,916.71 and $4,648.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00217191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00091313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

