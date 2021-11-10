Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,839 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 691,716 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

