Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $554.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $563.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.