Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $6.35 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,046 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.39% of Camtek worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

