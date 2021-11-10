Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 18,031 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 496.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

