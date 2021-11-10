Melon (MLN) Price Tops $38.88 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.