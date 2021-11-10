Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 45,019 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $36.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

