Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $13,542,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

