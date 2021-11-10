Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,322. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

