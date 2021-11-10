Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Critical Comparison

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.91 $65.05 million $1.52 16.55 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.18 $29.61 million $3.20 7.06

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Meridian Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 31.56% 9.83% 1.20% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.46% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meridian Bancorp and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.