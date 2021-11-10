Meridian Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 25.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. Meridian has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Meridian during the first quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

