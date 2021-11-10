Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Icosavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 107.48 -$98.81 million ($0.82) -7.54 Icosavax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Icosavax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,325.26% -17.65% -13.58% Icosavax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mesoblast and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.45%. Icosavax has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 83.62%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Icosavax.

Summary

Icosavax beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE.

