MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $30.12 million and $1.30 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,631.80 or 1.00630239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.91 or 0.07087219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020113 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,067,685,879 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,645,405 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

