Method Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,154.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $525,764.63 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

