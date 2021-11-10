MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Abiomed by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abiomed by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.41 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

