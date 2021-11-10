MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,616 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United States Steel by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $5,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

