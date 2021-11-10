MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $224.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.34 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

