MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after buying an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,130,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

NYSE BKH opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

