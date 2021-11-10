MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.