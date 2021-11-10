MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

