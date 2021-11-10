Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 16,705 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 208,812.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $117,801,043. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

