Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 18,515 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 54,455.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

