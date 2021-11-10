Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 18,515 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 54,455.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

