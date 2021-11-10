Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 31,990 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 127,960.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

