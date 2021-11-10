Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 145,808.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

