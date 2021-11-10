Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 108,318.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.