Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 128,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $732.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $700.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

