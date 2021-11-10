Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 98,655.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.19 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

