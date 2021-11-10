Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 108,318.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.