Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 17,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 113,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

