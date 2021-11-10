Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 113,333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

FMC stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

