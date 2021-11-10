MGM Resorts International Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

