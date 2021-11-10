MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,604,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

